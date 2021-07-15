News

Kwara to establish education trust fund

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed that his administration will establish an education trust fund to mobilise resources for school infrastructure, provide affordable and qualitative education, and boost human capital development in the state. Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of a multimillion naira information communication technology (ICT) centre and a central administrative block donated to the Ansaruud- Deen College Ijagbo by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), AbdulRazaq said the administration would seek sustainable partnership with the private sector, philanthropists and corporations to fund school infrastructure, manpower development and build a brighter future for the Kwara child. He said: “Our administration recognises the limitations of government to shoulder the burden of infrastructural development in all local government areas of the state.

