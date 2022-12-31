Metro & Crime

Kwara to establish industrial park, shea butter processing factory

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Executive Council has approved the establishment of an industrial park at Eiyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state, as well as a Shea butter processing factory in Kaiama, headquarters of Kaiama Local Government Area.
The initiatives, according to the Commissioner for Communications, Abubakar Saddiq Buhari, would hasten industrialisation, provide more jobs for the people, and widen the state’s economic base.
He said: “The Council approved the award of the first phase of the Industrial Park to Messrs Fab Confidential Ltd. at the cost of N1,021,039,165.63. The first phase comprises perimeter fence, entrance gate and lay-by, concrete pavement (road, drainage and car park) and power supply.
“The project will be funded through the state’s recently accessed bond. The Industrial Park will occupy some 196 hectares of land comprising residential buildings, facility manager’s house, wood processing section, agroprocessing section, commercial section, metal and minerals processing, and green area, among others.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

