Kwara to establish multi-billion Naira cancer treatment Centre

To boost healthcare delivery services in Kwara state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed his administration’s plan to establish a multi-billion naira Cancer treatment Centre to be situated at the Ilorin General Hospital.

AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this at a virtual cabinet meeting, said the N2.5 billion recently donated to the state by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa) would form a huge chunk of the funding for the modern facility.

The governor said the cancer centre, alongside the 12-bed intensive care unit, the modern dental and eye care facilities recently added to the general hospital, is a part of the administration’s huge investments to convert the General Hospital to a research facility (teaching hospital) for the take off of the Medical College of the Kwara State University.

He said it would also reduce huge financial resources committed to medical tourism in the treatment of cancer by Nigerians, including patients from Kwara State.

The centre, he added, would serve as timely interventions for treatment of cancer for indigenes of the state and neighbouring states such as Niger, Kogi, Oyo and Osun with all the potential to be the best cancer treatment centre in the entire North Central, reiterating government’s commitment to putting in place world-class mobile dental and eye clinics which would move from place to place for treatment of affected patients across the state.