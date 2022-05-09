Kwara to FG: Save us from imminent disaster on federal roads, bridges

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has sent a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to save the state from imminent disaster as a result of the collapsed Moro Bailey and Ohan bridges, both in Moro Local Government Area of the state, as well as the washed-off road close to the Oyun Bridge in Ilorin, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Rotimi Illiasu, made the appeal during an assessment tour of the collapsed bridges and some dilapidated federal roads alongside the Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the state, Engr. Jato Abdulakeem.

He said: “Our appeal to the Federal Government, and Federal Ministry of Works in particular, is that they should speed up work on the new bridge that will serve as a permanent solution to the collapsed ancient Ohan bridge, in the interest of motorists and commuters plying the road on daily basis.

“Another appeal is to our representatives at the National Assembly, although, we have been engaging them and they also assured us that they will follow it up during budget presentation and also visit the Minister of Works concerning the federal roads in the state that are not in good condition, and we believe that in a very short time we will start to see changes on our federal roads.”

The Federal roads that are in bad conditions in the state, according to the Commissioner, include Olorunsogo/Geri-Alimi and Asa-Dam/Offa-Garage.

