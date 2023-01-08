News

Kwara to fill 600 teaching vacancies from existing recruitment database

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has disclosed that it is carrying out a process of filling no fewer than 600 teaching vacancies in different subject areas, adding that these vacancies are being filled essentially from the pool of qualified applicants from its previous recruitment exercise of 2021.

This, according to the Board, is due to the cost and length of time associated with a new recruitment exercise, and in recognition of the possibility that the bulk of applicants in a new recruitment process would come from those who had previously participated in the last exercise.

KWSUBEB Chairman, Professor Raheem Adaramaja, said in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, that the new vacancies arose as a result of retirements, deaths, relocation, and other factors.

He said: “We wish to inform the public that His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the recruitment of 600 teachers to fill existing vacancies that we have. These vacancies are being filled from the rich bank of qualified applicants from the previous exercise who did not make the cut on account of relevancy of their subject areas, high competition from their local government areas, and some other indices.

“These vacancies are being filled strictly with the same criteria used in the previous exercise in the interest of our education sector. The only difference is that there will be no call for new applications

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 176 new coronavirus infections as FCT tops list

Posted on Author Reporter

  After weeks of recording low cases, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with positive samples on Wednesday. Out of 176 new infections confirmed by the Nigeria Centre or Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for September 9, 2020, FCT recorded the most cases with 40 positive samples, followed by Lagos […]
News

Aduda replaces Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader, Utazi becomes Whip

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday nominated Senator Philip Aduda as the new Minority Leader of the Senate. This was as the opposition party also nominated Chukwuka Utazi as the new Minority Whip. The nominations were contained in a letter signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyawu. The letter was read […]
News

Ezeife: Regional security, restructuring good for Nigeria’s devt

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Former Governor of the old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuebuka Ezeife, yesterday said the regional security outfit of the South-East extraction was another landmark achievement of the region’s governors, which should be commended if actualised. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Awka, on the issue of the regional security outfit, he said the outfit was as old […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica