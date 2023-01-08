Kwara to fill 600 teaching vacancies from existing recruitment database

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has disclosed that it is carrying out a process of filling no fewer than 600 teaching vacancies in different subject areas, adding that these vacancies are being filled essentially from the pool of qualified applicants from its previous recruitment exercise of 2021.

This, according to the Board, is due to the cost and length of time associated with a new recruitment exercise, and in recognition of the possibility that the bulk of applicants in a new recruitment process would come from those who had previously participated in the last exercise.

KWSUBEB Chairman, Professor Raheem Adaramaja, said in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, that the new vacancies arose as a result of retirements, deaths, relocation, and other factors.

He said: “We wish to inform the public that His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the recruitment of 600 teachers to fill existing vacancies that we have. These vacancies are being filled from the rich bank of qualified applicants from the previous exercise who did not make the cut on account of relevancy of their subject areas, high competition from their local government areas, and some other indices.

“These vacancies are being filled strictly with the same criteria used in the previous exercise in the interest of our education sector. The only difference is that there will be no call for new applications

