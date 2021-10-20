Sports

Kwara to hold next Sports Festival

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said the state will host the 2022 Sports Festival.

Abdulrazaq disclosed this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sixth National Youths Games held in Ilorin, the state capital, where Kwara finished 6th on the national medals’ table, which is six places higher than its standing in 2019 when the games were last held.

Kwara ended the competition with a total of 32 medals, including 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze, better than it did in 2019 when the state won 22 medals, including three gold.

“Let me congratulate you all. The state appreciates you. We know you improve all the time. We had wanted to hold the State Sports Festival this year but because of COVID-19 we will hold it early next year so as to keep all of you together, keep your synergies together and make you excel better in the sports you are doing,” the governor told state athletes on the sidelines of the closing ceremony at the University of Ilorin.

He also thanked the athletes for making the state proud at the festival.

This is as he lauded the Federal Government for holding five editions of NYG in Kwara State, saying the games have led to improvement in the state’s sporting facilities and its internally generated revenues.

“COVID-19 has made the hosting a bit difficult because this edition ought to hold earlier. In fact, this year’s edition is an improvement on the last one and that of 2019 was also an improvement on the year before. The Federal Government is taking the event very seriously. I am glad the Minister of Youths and Sports and the Permanent Secretary were here for the event. State governments’ officials from all over the federation were also here. That shows the importance of sports in youths and in national development,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool presented with Premier League trophy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years. Henderson received the trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990, during a spectacular ceremony after the champions beat Chelsea […]
Sports

Kidnappings: Nigerian football stars as endangered species

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes

Statistically, Nigeria records more than 1,000 kidnapping incidents in a year and there are many that are unreported. AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that due to their immense fame and fortune, football stars have become preys in the hands of these criminals who have visited them and their families with untold agonizing experiences of abduction   Lionel […]
Sports

FA Cup replays scrapped for 2020-21 season

Posted on Author Reporter

  FA Cup replays have been scrapped for the 2020-21 season, the Football Association has confirmed. In a statement released on Thursday, the FA said the decision to scrap replays had been made “to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule and to ensure that domestic competitions can still be delivered”. The FA Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica