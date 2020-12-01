Kwara to launch ‘Kwapreneur’ soon, says AbdulRazaq 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed that his administration would soon launch a business scheme, specifically designed for young people who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a meeting with the Kwara State delegation to the Nigerian Youths Parliament on Tuesday, the governor, however, urged the youth to join partisan politics and make themselves the critical mass that would end a culture of politicians doling out public funds at the expense of investments in infrastructure, education, and health.

The meeting was attended by Hon. AbdulKareem AbdulKareem (Kwara Central); Hon. Salihu Ismail (Kwara North); and Hon. Adeola Adedoyin (Kwara South), among others.

He said: “Very soon, we are launching Kwapreneur for our youths. We are determined to change the story of Kwara from civil service state to an enterprising state where youths can get up and achieve their goals. What the government can do is to provide the environment to excel and we are providing seed capitals for this.

“We need to start thinking differently to secure the future of the youth. That is why we are coming up with innovation hub for our students and youths to start thinking in a new direction, by being enterprising, learn coding at the innovation hub and development of software. COVID-19 has shown us that people have started working from home and do things differently.

“Our target is to make Kwara number one in education and innovation in north central and the whole north. We are nowhere now. There would be no need for our graduates to move to Yaba innovation hub. We will make the environment conducive and make Kwara a hub for technology and visual arts. With partnership with KWASU, we are going to develop a masterclass for cinematography. That will help the youths to develop ideas.”

