Kwara to name stadium after Yekini

Kwara State government is concluding plans to name Kwara State Sports Complex Stadium Ilorin after late Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini. Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this disclosure on Thursday visited he visited the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in his office in Abuja. Governor AbdulRazaq announced that progress had been made in immortalizing the football icon who hailed from the state. He said, “We will send a bill to the State House of Assembly to immortalize Rashidi Yekini with the name of the stadium changing after the approval.”

The Minister told the Governor about the series of letter that the Ministry wrote to the Kwara State Government for the immortalization of the late football legend. Dare has urged the Governor to sustain his support for sports development while noting that sports help to reduce social vices.

“I want to thank his Excellency for hosting our biggest youth game in Ilorin, your excellency we are coming to Ilorin again because of the facilities in University of Ilorin soonest for the youth game. I love the fact His Excellency AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq loves sport I want to encourage your excellency to invest more on sports,” he stated.

