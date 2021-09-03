News

Kwara to present 2021 supplementary budget to Assembly

The Kwara State Executive Council has approved the presentation of a revised 2021 budget estimated at N169 billion to the House of Assembly. The revised budget estimate is 23 per cent higher than the approved 2021 budget of N137 billion. The approval, a government statement said, followed the presentation of a memo on the budgetary performance by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril. The revised budget seeks the appropriation of the N27.260bn bond the state recently accessed to execute some strategic social and economic infrastructural projects across the state.

