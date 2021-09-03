Kwara to present 2021 supplementary budget to Assembly

The Kwara State Executive Council has approved the presentation of a revised 2021 budget estimated at N169 billion to the House of Assembly. The revised budget estimate is 23 per cent higher than the approved 2021 budget of N137 billion. The approval, a government statement said, followed the presentation of a memo on the budgetary performance by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril. The revised budget seeks the appropriation of the N27.260bn bond the state recently accessed to execute some strategic social and economic infrastructural projects across the state.
FCT Minister takes revenue collection battle to N'Assembly
The lingering revenue collection conflict between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Area Councils has been taken to another level, as the FCT Minister yesterday in Abuja, asked members of the National Assembly to whittle down the powers of the Area Councils. It will be recalled that while the area councils asserted their constitutional […]
Diet rich in lutein boosts eyes, brain health
A new research has suggested that consuming fruits and vegetables that contain a compound called lutein could pave the way to healthier eyes and brain. According to the findings of a study published in the journal 'Nutrition Reviews,' lutein, the antioxidant- rich phytochemical is absorbed into eye and brain tissue. There, it reduces the consumer's […]
Kwara to spend N14bn on school infrastructure
Kwara State government has concluded arrangements to inject N14 billion into the state's economy through execution of infrastructural projects in the education sector. The Governor's Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Sa'adu Salahu, disclosed this on Friday at a media parley organised by the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark […]
