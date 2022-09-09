News Top Stories

Kwara to present N187.5bn revised budget to Assembly

Stephen Olufemi Oni, ILORIN

The Kwara State Executive Council has approved the presentation of the N187,531,705, 929.00 revised budget to the House of Assembly. The Council meeting chaired by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq placed emphasis on ongoing capital projects and consistent payment of the new minimum wage across board. The revised estimate represents a shortfall of N2,085,781,695, or 1.1%, from the approved 2022 budget of N189.6 billion.

The approval was given following a presentation of the estimates and performance of the approved budget by the Commissioner for Finance Florence Oyeyemi. Oyeyemi said 52.34% of the revised budget will go for recurrent, while capital expenditure will gulp the remaining 47.66%. The commissioner said the recurrent peaked partly to accommodate the rise in personnel costs (such as the full implementation of the minimum wage in the mainstream civil service, agencies and parastatals of the state government, including the Colleges of Education) and other overhead items. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the parliament soon.

 

