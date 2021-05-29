Kwara to spend N14bn on school infrastructure

Kwara State government has concluded arrangements to inject N14 billion into the state’s economy through execution of infrastructural projects in the education sector. The Governor’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, disclosed this on Friday at a media parley organised by the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration’s two years anniversary. Salahu disclosed that having paid the Universal Basic Education ‘s (UBEC) backlog of counterpart funds, the state now has N14 billion in its kitty to improve infrastructural facilities at the basic education level in the state.

He said: “Through prudent management of the available resources at the disposal of the state government, the governor has activated the state’s economy. “By ensuring prompt payment of retirees’ pensions, workers’ salaries, teachers inclusive, Governor Abdul- Razaq has activated the state’s economy. Workers and teachers were home for six months during the COVID-19 induced locked down and they received their salaries in full.” Earlier, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Umar AbdulWahab, had said the NUJ organised the programme in recognition of the AbdulRazaq administration’s support for the union and journalists in the state.

