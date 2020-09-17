Kwara to support flood victims in Pategi

Kwara State government has pledged to support all the people displaced by flood in Pategi, headquarters of Pategi Local Government Area of the state.

The pledge was given by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kaypde Alabi, when he paid a sympathy visit to Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Bologi II, as well as the people displaced by flood in the area.

Addressing the monarch, who is the Vice Chairman of the state’s Traditional Council of Emirs and Chiefs in his palace in Pategi, Alabi said: “I have come to represent my boss, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on a sympathy visit to your royal Highness and the people displaced by flood.

“I pledge the support of this administration to the farmers and other people displaced by flood in this area.”

Addressing the people of Gbaradogi, whose community was submerged by flood, the Deputy Governor assured them that government would give them necessary palliatives soon because, according to him, Governor AbdilRazaq is an action and responsive governor who always acts with dispatch, counseling people living in flood prone areas, especially in the riverine communities to take great caution in their activities within their environment.

Etsu Nupe expressed delight in the Deputy Governor’s sympathy visit, noting that this was his second within a week. He, however, solicited for relief materials to all those people whose properties had been submerged by flood waters.

The monarch also solicited for a permanent solution to incessant floodings that usually afflict the riverine communities in his domain.

A community leader in Gbaradogi community, Mohammed Nda Sado, who spoke through an interpreter in an interview with newsmen, while applauding the Deputy Governor’s visit, lamented the huge destruction that flooding has done to their community, saying, all their houses, farms and means of livelihood have been submerged by flood making them to suffer untold hardship. He therefore appealed for quick government intervention and assistance.

