Kwara to use SURE-P refund to offset part of SUBEB, LG workers’ salary arrears, gratuities

The Kwara State Government has said it will spend the N3.5 billion SURE-P (ECA) refund received on behalf of its 16 local government areas to offset part of the salary arrears of basic education teachers and local government workers. The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development said this in a statement yesterday.

It said: “In line with the administration’s commitment to use any extra funds to steadily offset the arrears owed to the SUBEB and local government workers and other categories of persons owed by the past administration, a decision has been taken to use the N3.5bn SURE-P refund to pay the workers.

“This is a show of good faith and a reassurance that every kobo owed to the workers by the former administration will be paid at every opportunity because it is their legitimate right.” The statement listed the part-payment to be made to include gratuities for retired local government workers, salary arrears for SUBEB and local government workers, traditional rulers, and promotion for SUBEB and local government workers.

