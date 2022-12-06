Education

Kwara to use SURE-P Refund to pay SUBEB teachers, others’ salary arrears

…directs college to reopen for academic activities

The Kwara State Government has disclosed that the N3,529,734,298.96 SURE-P (ECA) Refund it received on behalf of the 16 local government areas of the state would go into paying parts of the arrears of unpaid salaries to SUBEB teachers, local government workers, and other categories of workers and officials.

A statement by the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development said: “In line with the administration’s commitment to use any extra funds to steadily offset the arrears owed to the SUBEB and local government workers and other categories of workers owed by the past administration.” Meanwhile the state government has directed the immediate resumption of academic activities at the state’s College of Education in Ilorin.

The state Ministry of Tertiary Education, in a statement, said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq gave the directive following the interventions of some relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem confronting the institution. It will be recalled that the government shutdown the college five weeks ago against the backdrop of the protest by students of the institution in order to prevent possible degeneration of the crisis within the college community.

The statement further noted that the latest decision by the government was to enable the college to continue with the examination that was put on hold following the shutdown. It, however, called on the management to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that the institution meets the yearning of students vis-a-vis the service delivery. According to the statement, the decision had been taken to use the N3.5 billion SURE-P Refund to pay the  workers. “This is a show of good faith and a reassurance that every kobo owed the workers by the former administration would be paid at every opportunity because it is their legitimate right,” it added.

The statement listed the part-payment to be made to include gratuities for retired local government workers, salary arrears for SUBEB and local government workers, traditional rulers, and promotion for SUBEB and local government workers.

“It is important to stress that these arrears amounted to N11,112,233,818.20, so the ECA Refund will go into paying part of it, just as the government has been using any extra funds or savings (after meeting their obligations) to steadily offset the huge arrears,” the statement added.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, it took the ministry series of engagements with the college management, the leadership of the Joint Academic Staff Union in Tertiary Institutions (JASUTI) and Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI) in the college, and other important stakeholders, who all pleaded for the return of normalcy to the college.

 

He added that another takeaway from those meetings was the promise by those in attendance never to allow anything that could threaten public peace and impede academic session in that citadel of learning to happen again.

 

