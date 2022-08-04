Kwara transporters benefit 50 mini- buses through govt/private partnership

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Road transporters in Kwara state on Tuesday benefitted 50 mini- buses, popularly called ‘korope’ from a business partnership between the state government and a finance company, aimed at supporting and boosting their business.

Speaking at the presentation of the vehicles to the beneficiaries, who are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said the event was the second phase of his administration’s community transport intervention project.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Iliasu Rotimi, who said that the project was meant to ease movement of commuters, goods and services across communities in the state, added that the first phase of the intervention was launched in August, 2021 when members of TOAN benefitted from 100 tricycles that were rolled out.

He also said that the benefitting transporters are expected to pay back a sum of N3.7 million on each of the vehicles within 18 months.

