Kwara: Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker, declares PDP’s candidate winner

Kwara State House of Assembly Elections Petitions’ Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, yesterday nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Patigi Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Adam of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged irregularities in his names. Consequently, the tribunal declared Hon. Mohammed Yahaya, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the by-election that was held in March, 2020.

 

The PDP and its candidate had approached the tribunal alleging that Adam of the APC had deposed to a false information in the EC9 form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

Delivering the judgement yesterday, the tribunal’s Chairman, Aminat Aliyu said that Adam’s name on the EC9 form was different from the one on his primary school certificate declaration of age, voter card and in the letter forwarded to INEC on 15th January, 2019.

 

Counsel to the PDP candidate, Ibn Mahmud, expressed satisfaction over the judgement, saying that it had reflected the true position of the law. Reacting on the issue, the state PDP congratulated its candidate in the by-election, Hon. Yahaya Mohammad, for his victory at the tribunal.

 

The party, in a statement by its Chairman, Engr. Kola Shittu, said “the judiciary should be hailed for standing up for the truth by declaring Hon. Salhiu Yahaya Muhammad as winner of the House of Assembly by election which was held on March 14, 2020 following the indictment of the APC candidate over forgery of his certificat

