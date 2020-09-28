Politics

Kwara: Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker, declares PDP’s candidate winner

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Patigi constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Adam of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged irregularities in his names.

 

Consequently, the tribunal declared Hon. Mohammed Yahaya of the Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the bye election that was held in March 2020.

 

The PDP and its candidate had approached the tribunal alleging that Adam had given false information in the EC9 form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

Delivering the judgement, the tribunal’s Chairman, Aminat Aliyu said that, Adam’s name on the EC9 form is different from the one on his primary school certificate, declaration of age, voter card and in the letter forwarded to the INEC on January 15, 2019.

 

Counsel to the PDP candidate, Barr. Ibn Mahmud, expressed satisfaction over the judgment, saying it has reflected the true position of law.

 

Reacting, the opposition PDP in the state congratulated its candidate in the bye election, Hon. Yahaya Mohammad for his victory at the tribunal.

 

But the APC Publicity Secretary, Folaranmi Aro, who described the judgment as unacceptable to the party, said the party would appeal the judgment.

 

