Kwara TV begins 24-hour transmission

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq switched on the Kwara Television 24-hour transmission on Tuesday. The development makes Kwara TV available on StarTimes. AbdulRazaq, who turned on the TV at exactly 4:06 pm, said: “History is again being made as we are not only breathing life back to Kwara TV but we are also graduating it to a 24-hour broadcast. Kwara TV is one of the legacies of the founding fathers of this state. Like many of such institutions, Kwara TV gradually decayed. Like Radio Kwara did. Today we are proud to have Radio Kwara leading the pack in the state with a 24-hour broadcast. “This afternoon, we are putting Kwara TV back on a sound footing. As we relaunch Kwara TV today, I assure you of our commitment to see it at the top with the right investments and support.”
Related Articles
Corruption: Somalia’s President suspends PM
Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble until corruption investigations against the PM are completed, reports Reuters. TRY IT TONIGHT!!! — Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days… […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Imo set to celebrate World Tourism Day
As the World Tourism Day celebration comes up on Monday, September 27, 2021, Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia, has given an assurance that Imo State would join the rest of the world to mark the day resoundingly. Mazi Ohia who gave the assurance in his office during a meeting of Imo State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia professionals, businessmen slam Ikpeazu
Abia professionals and businessmen under the aegis of Abia Freedom Alliance (AFA) have lamented the six years of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, describing it as a regrettable showcase of maladministration and misgovernance. In a statement titled, ‘Okezie Ikpeazu At 6: Why We Must Rise To Reclaim Our State From Political Opportunists,’ signed by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)