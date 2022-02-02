News

Kwara TV begins 24-hour transmission

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq switched on the Kwara Television 24-hour transmission on Tuesday. The development makes Kwara TV available on StarTimes. AbdulRazaq, who turned on the TV at exactly 4:06 pm, said: “History is again being made as we are not only breathing life back to Kwara TV but we are also graduating it to a 24-hour broadcast. Kwara TV is one of the legacies of the founding fathers of this state. Like many of such institutions, Kwara TV gradually decayed. Like Radio Kwara did. Today we are proud to have Radio Kwara leading the pack in the state with a 24-hour broadcast. “This afternoon, we are putting Kwara TV back on a sound footing. As we relaunch Kwara TV today, I assure you of our commitment to see it at the top with the right investments and support.”

 

Our Reporters

