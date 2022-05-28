Kwara: Two boys killed in bloody attack

*One suspect in police net

Two boys, simply identified as Lukman and Kudus, have reportedly been killed in a bloody attack allegedly carried out by another group of boys in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi.

According to the statement, the attack was reportedly led by one Habeeb Ganiyu, now with the police, who allegedly stabbed the deceased several times in the chest, adding that the victims were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by men of Oja Oba Police station who had responded to the distress call.

The statement added that the victims were confirmed dead immediately they arrived at UITH by doctors on duty, saying “the immediate/remote cause(s) of the fatal attack is yet to be unravelled.”

Meanwhile, the statement said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter by deploying strategies that would lead to the arrest of the other fleeing attackers, adding that “any body found to have contributed in any way to the ugly process that led to the death of the victims would be arrested and made to bear the full weight of the law.”

