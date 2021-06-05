Kwara: Two in NSCDC net for spending fake currency notes

Metro & Crime

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, have arrested two people in Patigi, headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area, Kwara State, for spending fake naira notes.

The duo that are now cooling their heels in the NSCDC net are Nicholas Kelechi and Benjamin Moore.
A statement by the spokesman of the State NSCDC Command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The two suspects were arrested in Yagba market, Patigi in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, spending fake currency notes.
“Benjamin Moore, the ring leader, hails from Ebonyi State but resides in Iseyin, Oyo State. He is currently running two homes, having a wife in Iseyin with five children and  another in Enugu with four children.
“He confessed that a man he met in Lokoja, Kogi State, introduced him to the business. He said the man took him to Ibadan to collect the fake money, using original N200 notes to collect fake N1000.
“He said they decided to operate in far away and obscure places like the Yagba market in Patigi where they can’t be easily traced. He also confessed that this will be his first attempt.
“The two suspects are now at the state headquarters for further investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”

