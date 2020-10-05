Kwara United sign Brazilian player

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Monday unveiled Lucas Alves, a Brazilian winger, as one of their players for the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the club’s office inside the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin, NAN reports.

Alves who last played for Seahorses LA of the U.S. expressed his happiness after being unveiled and promised to give his best performance for Kwara United in the new season.

“I am happy at joining Kwara United and I’m here to help the club achieve the goals and targets for the coming league season.

“The environment here is cool and thanks to the club’s chiefs who have been making me feel at home since I came to Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Super Eagles and Enyimba goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has also joined Kwara United, after returning from Israel.

Jide Fatokun from Akure-based Sunshine Stars, Bashiru Monsuru from Nasarawa United of Lafia and Michael Ohanu from Akwa United of Uyo are also among players signed on by Kwara United recently.

Like this: Like Loading...