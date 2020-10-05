Sports

Kwara United sign Brazilian player

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Monday unveiled Lucas Alves, a Brazilian winger, as one of their players for the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.
The unveiling ceremony was held at the club’s office inside the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin, NAN reports.
Alves who last played for Seahorses LA of the U.S. expressed his happiness after being unveiled and promised to give his best performance for Kwara United in the new season.
“I am happy at joining Kwara United and I’m here to help the club achieve the goals and targets for the coming league season.
“The environment here is cool and thanks to the club’s chiefs who have been making me feel at home since I came to Nigeria,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Super Eagles and Enyimba goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has also joined Kwara United, after returning from Israel.
Jide Fatokun from Akure-based Sunshine Stars, Bashiru Monsuru from Nasarawa United of Lafia and Michael Ohanu from Akwa United of Uyo are also among players signed on by Kwara United recently.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Minister Receives Report of Taskforce on National Stadium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has received the Comprehensive Audit Report of the Tenanted Facilities at the National Stadium, Suru-Lere, Lagos. The 13 man Ministerial Taskforce Committee inaugurated by the Hon. Minister via a Webinar online conference on Tuesday, the 9th of June 2020 kept to the Terms of […]
Sports

Championship: Brentford beat Swansea to reach play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brentford overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Swansea City 3-2 on aggregate and book their spot in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Ollie Watkins’ composed finish in the 11th minute levelled the semi-final on aggregate, and a header from Emiliano Marcondes put the Bees ahead in the tie four minutes later. Bryan Mbeumo […]
Sports

NFF Football Committee sanctions NPFL 2019/2020 final table

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Football Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed the final table of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2019/2020 season as prepared and released by the League Management Company (LMC).   At its virtual meeting, held at the instance of the President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to deliberate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: