Kwara University Lecturer, Ajeigbe Issa Is Dead

Dr Ajeigbe Issa, a lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete on Monday passed away while sleeping in his Ilorin, Kwara State, residence.

Ajeigbe served as the institution’s Head of the Human Kinetics and Health Education Department and Acting Director of Sports until his death.

The Registrar of KWASU, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, confirmed the lecturer’s funeral in a circular issued on Monday and stated that Ajeigbe passed away in his sleep at his residence in Ilorin.

In Budo-Egba, Asa LGA, Kwara State, it was reported that the Islamic funeral prayer for the deceased lecturer was in progress.

Sallee said, “With a heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of the Kwara State University, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.

“Dr Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10:00 am today April 24, 2023, in Budo-Egba, in the Asa LGA of Kwara State.

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannat ul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community.”