News

Kwara University Lecturer, Ajeigbe Issa Is Dead

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Dr Ajeigbe Issa, a lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete on Monday passed away while sleeping in his Ilorin, Kwara State, residence.

Ajeigbe served as the institution’s Head of the Human Kinetics and Health Education Department and Acting Director of Sports until his death.

The Registrar of KWASU, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, confirmed the lecturer’s funeral in a circular issued on Monday and stated that Ajeigbe passed away in his sleep at his residence in Ilorin.

In Budo-Egba, Asa LGA, Kwara State, it was reported that the Islamic funeral prayer for the deceased lecturer was in progress.

Sallee said, “With a heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of the Kwara State University, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.

“Dr Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10:00 am today April 24, 2023, in Budo-Egba, in the Asa LGA of Kwara State.

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannat ul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community.”

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

Zamfara SSG debunks reports on use of Islamic calendar

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Secretary to Zamfara State Government (SSG), Bello Bala Maru, has debunked online media reports credited to him that Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the immediate use of Islamic calendar in all schools in the state. A statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the attention of the SSG had been […]
News

Publish COVID-19, health security expenditure report – NGOs tell FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Experts and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in the health sector have called on the Federal Government to publish the 2020 to 2022 COVID-19 and Health Security expenditure report. They also called for the strengthening of a national financing mechanism and multisectoral coordination and collaboration for health security including COVID-19 recovery, as a response to public […]
News

Uproar as Onu promotes indicted ex-FIIRO DG demoted over PhD fraud

Posted on Author Ladesope Ladelokun

Reactions have continued to trail the promotion of the embattled former Director-General the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi(FIIRO), Chima Igwe, as a departmental head, in contravention of the recommendation of a panel set up by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which had approved his demotion to the position of […]

Leave a Comment