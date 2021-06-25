Business

Kwara unveils job opportunities with N1.8bn garment factory

Posted on

Kwara State Executive Council has approved the award of contract for the establishment of a garment production factory in Ilorin, the state capital. To be known as Garment Production Village, the factory, Commissioner for Enterprise, Hajia Arinola Lawal, said, is expected to provide job opportunities for thousands of Kwarans, particularly youths and women. Presenting the memo at the council meeting and explaining the bidding process for such highend projects in line with the procurement law, the commissioner put the cost of the garment factory at N1.8 billion to be awarded to Freshvine Nigeria Ltd out of the three firms that bidded for it. The commissioner highlighted all stages of due process and transparency the award of the contract went through before the presentation of the memo for the final Council approval, explaining that various sustainable plans have been put in place for the factory to succeed. Approving the memo, the council reportedly observed that the factory would be the largest in West Africa, noting with delight that when operational, the factory has all the potential to put Kwara on the world map and change the status of the state from a civil service state to a state with impressive industrial presence.

