Kwara Utd dedicates Dapo Abiodun Cup victory to Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara United Football Club has dedicated the Governor Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season Cup victory to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his unalloyed support to sports development in the state. The Afonja Warriors on Tuesday defeated Shooting Stars Sports Club on penalties, to win the Governor Dapo Abiodun Pre- Season football tournament, at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode. Speaking with newsmen after the victory, the General Manager of the club, Bashir Badawiy, said that the team is enjoying enough motivational support from the state’s Number One citizen, whom he described as sports-loving.

“The victory came the same day Kwara State Sports Commission broke another record at the National Youth Games, winning 32 medals to finish in the 6th position,” he said. “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is changing the narratives in sports development in Kwara State, and we know he will do more.” Badawiy, on behalf of Kwara United FC, congratulated the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bola Mogaji, other board members, athletes, coaches and other officials, for doing the state proud, especially on the backdrop of previous experiences at the National Youth Games. Kwara won a total of 32 medals, which includes 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals. In 2019, it won 22 medals, with just three gold medals

Our Reporters

