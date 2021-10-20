Sports

Kwara Utd ends Shooting Stars’ reign at Dapo Abiodun Pre-season

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, was the hero for Kwara United as the Afonja Warriors put an end to Shooting Stars’ reign as the champions of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season tournament.

 

Shooting Stars, the defending champions in the last two editions of the competition, lost 5-4 on penalties after Aiyenugba saved Taofeeq Malomo’s shoot during the shoot-out that ensued as the regulation time ended goalless.

Kwara United showed that their performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season was not a fluke as they showed their readiness for the coming league season.

 

The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet is an initiative of Otunba Tade Azeez, President Nigeria Referees Association.

 

Apart from winning the trophy with his side, Aiyenugba was named as the Most Valuable Player of the pre-season.

 

Speaking after the win, the General Manager of Kwara United, Bashir Badawiy, said they are getting ready for the season as they want to perform better than their top-four finish in the last campaign.

 

“In as much as I am happy with the victory, the key thing for this championship is to see the type of team we are preparing for the new season,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo scores twice in Man United return

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United as the hosts eventually cruised to victory against Newcastle and delight a packed Old Trafford.   Cheered from the moment he left the team coach on its arrival at the ground, throughout the warm-up and then once the game had started, Ronaldo repaid the backing […]
Sports

Rohr must get the best of Super Eagles –Obasi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles Attacker Chinedu Obasi has said the team is one of the best national teams in Africa with quality players, despite failing to win a match in 2020. Super Eagles will end the year as the 35th ranked team in the world and fifth best in Africa, behind Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. […]
Sports

Eagles’ vice-captain, others to get new coach at Watford

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

There will be new coach for Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost Ekong and other Nigeria contingents at Watford, Emmanuel Dennis and Oghenekaro Etebo, by the time they return from the international break after the club management decided to give the sack to the manager, Xisco Munoz.   Watford, in a press release on their website, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica