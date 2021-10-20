Kwara Utd ends Shooting Stars’ reign at Dapo Abiodun Pre-season

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, was the hero for Kwara United as the Afonja Warriors put an end to Shooting Stars’ reign as the champions of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season tournament.

Shooting Stars, the defending champions in the last two editions of the competition, lost 5-4 on penalties after Aiyenugba saved Taofeeq Malomo’s shoot during the shoot-out that ensued as the regulation time ended goalless.

Kwara United showed that their performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season was not a fluke as they showed their readiness for the coming league season.

The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet is an initiative of Otunba Tade Azeez, President Nigeria Referees Association.

Apart from winning the trophy with his side, Aiyenugba was named as the Most Valuable Player of the pre-season.

Speaking after the win, the General Manager of Kwara United, Bashir Badawiy, said they are getting ready for the season as they want to perform better than their top-four finish in the last campaign.

“In as much as I am happy with the victory, the key thing for this championship is to see the type of team we are preparing for the new season,” he said.

