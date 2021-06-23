Kwara Utd GM felicitates with Udala FC Chairman on his wedding

Kwara United General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, has sent a congratulatory message to the Chief Executive Officer of Udala FC, Chief Nonso Udala, on his wedding.

Badawiy was religious in his felicitation message, quoting from the bible as he prayed for the success of the union.

“The holy book of Christians says, he who findeth a wife, findeth a good thing and obtaineth merch from God,” he said.

“I am happy for the new family and I want to let them understand that marriage is not about the celebration, but understanding the till death do them part of the union.”

Udala got married to the love of his life, Kelly Udala, at the weekend in Lagos amidst friends and football followers with former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, among the guests.

On his part, the Udala FC CEO said he decided to make it a low key because of the prevailing incident in the country occassioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

According to him: “There is a need to focus on the situation in the country at the moment. My new wife has been a pillar of support from the time we met and I cant be more grateful to God for giving her to me.

“With my type of job, it is always difficult to see someone who will be totally dedicted to the relationship and I am happy with what she has been doing.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the people that despite their thight schedule, they were able to come around even at very short notice.”

