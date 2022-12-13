Kwara Utd seals sponsorship, partnership deal with betting, casino brand

Tony Okuyeme

One of the leading football clubs in Nigeria, Kwara United of Ilorin, has signed a sponsorship/partnership deal with global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng.

The deal, which was signed on Friday, December 9, 2022, in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng whose portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games among others, to ensure its betting services caters for all punters.

The signing of the sponsorship/partnership deal, which is for one season with option to extend for a further season, has in attendance members of the board, management and staff as well as players of the club, and representatives of 22Bet.

Speaking at the signing, the Executive Chairman, Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin, Kunbi Titiloye, said the deal is very significant and signals “a new dawn” for Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin.

He said: “It is significant in the sense that this is the first company outside Kwara State that has ever come out to associate with Kwara United Footba, and since it is the first time, we are still getting to know each other better, see what we can gain from each other. But one thing I can assure you is that 22Bet.ng will get more than the leverage they need because Kwara State is a football-loving state; and football fans are always trooping to any stadia that Kwara United is involved in a fooball match.

And like I said, this is a one-year contract, in due course, when sponsors see what Kwara United is all about, I am sure they will come with a bigger package.”

According to him, the stadium, which is under renovation, should be ready by the end of this year. “It has been changed from an artificial turf to natural grass. And as you are aware, international matches, especially national team matches are always played on grass.

“We are using this to attract the national teams to come to Ilorin and have the opportunity to host not just football – international football – games, but also athletics meets,” he said.

He disclosed that the fan base of Kwara United has exceeded five million.

“We have different social media handles, and then our continental games. You saw how many people log on to us to watch our matches that were streamed online. So, give or take, it is between five and 10 million fans.”

Speaking with journalists, the Marketing Manager of the club, Ganiyu Balogun, described the deal as the biggest sponsorship package in the history of any club in the South West part of the country, and it means a lot to the team.

It would be recalled that functional water borehole facilities and newly renovated public toilet facilities provided by global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng, to four key markets in Ibadan, capital Oyo State – Ojoo Meat Market/Ojoo Lagos Park, Bodija Market Iwo Park Garage, Agbowo Park/ University of Ibadan (UI) Student Residential Area, and Apete Market, Close to Apete Garage/Poly Ibadan Student Residential Area, respectively – were commissioned recently.

Also speaking to journalists at the signing of the sponsorship/partnership deal in Ilorin, Lead Marketing for 22Bet, Mr. Babalola Oladapo, noted that through the deal, the company hopes to get some levearage in terms of visibility.

