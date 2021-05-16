Sports

Kwara Utd seeks first home win against Plateau Utd

With he resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League last weekend, Kwara United will on Sunday seek their first home victory against Plateau United in one of the MatchDay 21 games scheduled for the Ilorin Township Stadium.

 

According to report, Kwara United’s heaviest defeat ever in history was against Plateau United on October 23, 2011, with the game ending 7-0 in Jos. The last time Plateau visited Ilorin was on November 24, 2019 with another 3-1 victory against the home side.

 

The two sides already met six times in the NPFL with Plateau winning four, while recording a loss and one draw. Plateau United is yet to taste defeat in Ilorin against Kwara United with the home team looking for their first win this weekend as they continue their quest for the league title.

 

Kwara United currently occupied the third position on the table while Plateau United on the other hand is in the 10th position.

 

Also this weekend, current league leader, Akwa United will be hoping to maintain their position at the top of the table when they take on neighbor, Dakkada FC in Uyo.

 

The Promise Keepers shot to the top of the table last weekend and a win away to Dakkada will make them cement the top position.

 

Heartland will be home to Katsina United this weekend while Rivers United will be the guest of Rangers at the Cathedral as the seven-time NPFL champions look forward to a back-to-back win after defeating Enyimba in their last game.

 

Wikki Tourists will be home against Nasarawa United as Jigawa Golden Stars travel to Akure for a date against Sunshine Stars with Adamawa United taking on Kano Pillars at their adopted home ground in Kaduna.

 

Other matches this weekend is a home game for Warri Wolves against MFM of Lagos who walk over FC IfeanyiUbah in their last away game while Lobi Stars will be home against IfeanyiUbah.

