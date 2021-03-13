Sports

Kwara Utd to consolidate on league table

Kwara United on Sunday will be targeting the maximum three points when they welcome Heartland of Owerri to Ilorin in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 15 scheduled for various centres across the country. The Afonja Warriors have surprised everyone after their performance this new campaign leading the table with 26 points from 14 matches played. Veteran goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has been impressive for the club since joining them at the start of the season and the game against Heartland will likely increase his clean sheets.

Heartland on the other hand started the campaign slowly but the Fidelis Ilechukwu-led team now taking shape with 18 points already in 14 games and currently sit in 11th position. Lagos will witness some great match this weekend as Enyimba take on MFM at the Agege Township Stadium. After their 2-1 win in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba will be targeting a win against the Lagos side while MFM will be looking forward to another home win.

Adamawa United will face one of their biggest hurdle this weekend as they travel to Enugu for a game against Rangers International. Currently bottom of the table, United in recent games have been recording good results and another good outing in Enugu will help their quest to move away from the relegation zone.

The Benue State government during the week, sacked the vice chairman of Lobi Stars, Mike Idoko, after some poor results in their last few matches, one of which was a loss against Adamawa United. This weekend, Lobi will be home against Plateau United and anything short of a win will not be good enough for the team as they continue to drop down the table each day. Other matches this weekend will see Jigawa Golden Stars hosting Akwa United while Rivers United will travel to Nnewi as a guest of FC IfeanyiUbah.

It has been a difficult season for Gbenga Ogunbote and his team, Sunshine Stars, however, the team will have to be at their best when they play against Nasarawa United on Sunday. Dakkada will host Katsina United in Uyo as Kano Pillars travel to Okigwe for a game against Abia Warriors while the last game of the day will see Wikki Tourists hosting Warri Wolves.

Our Reporters

