Kwara Utd unveils Brazilian winger, Lucas Alves

Kwara United have unveiled Brazilian winger, Lucas Alves, ahead of the coming Nigerian Professional Football League season. The unveiling ceremony wasdoneonMondaymorning, October 5, at the Kwara United office inside the stadium complex in Ilorin.

 

Lucas Alves who last played forSeahorsesLAexpressedhappiness after being unveiled and also promised to give his best performance for Kwara United in the coming campaign. “I am happy joining Kwara United and I’m here to help the clubachievethegoalsandtargets for the coming League season,” he said.

 

“The environment here is cool and thanks to the club’s chiefs who have been making me feel at home since I came to Nigeria.” Former Super Eagles and Enyimba goalkeeperDele Aiyenugbawaspartof theplayers thatjoined KwaraUnited after returning from Israel.

 

Midfielder Jide Fatokun from Sunshine Stars, Bashiru Monsuru from Nasarawa United and Michael Ohanu from Akwa United are also among players signed by Kwara United. Meanwhile, Kwara United and the rest of the NPFL clubs arewaitingfortheresumption of football in Nigeria.

