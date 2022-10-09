Kwara Varsity Disowns Fake Study Centre In Ekiti State

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has disowned a Study Centre in Ekiti State purportedly running a degree and HND conversion programme with the university.

A statement by the Director, University Relations of KWASU, Di. Saeedat Aliyu, lamented that: “This fake Study Centre also claims to be running postgraduate programmes of the university,” adding that KWASU has “no knowledge of this establishment, nor does the university has any affiliation with this illegality.”

She said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the degree and HND Conversion programme of the Kwara State University is run by the Institute of Professional and Continuous Education with four Study Centres – Kwara State Staff Development College, Fate, Ilorin; Kwara State Education Resource Centre, Tanke, Ilorin; Government Secondary School, Maraba, Ilorin; and KWASU International Conference Centre, Agric, Ilorin. KWASU’s Institute of Professional and Continuous Education does not have or run any Study Centre outside Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

“Similarly, KWASU does not run postgraduate degree programmes outside of the control of the School of Postgraduate Studies.”