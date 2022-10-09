News

Kwara Varsity Disowns Fake Study Centre In Ekiti State

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin  Comment(0)

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has disowned a Study Centre in Ekiti State purportedly running a degree and HND conversion programme with the university.

A statement by the Director, University Relations of KWASU, Di. Saeedat Aliyu, lamented that: “This fake Study Centre also claims to be running postgraduate programmes of the university,” adding that KWASU has “no knowledge of this establishment, nor does the university has any affiliation with this illegality.”

She said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the degree and HND Conversion programme of the Kwara State University is run by the Institute of Professional and Continuous Education with four Study Centres – Kwara State Staff Development College, Fate, Ilorin; Kwara State Education Resource Centre, Tanke, Ilorin; Government Secondary School, Maraba, Ilorin; and KWASU International Conference Centre, Agric, Ilorin. KWASU’s Institute of Professional and Continuous Education does not have or run any Study Centre outside Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

“Similarly, KWASU does not run postgraduate degree programmes outside of the control of the School of Postgraduate Studies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Students, shop owners killed in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Not less than eight students of Ondo Stateowned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) were killed in a ghastly accident that occurred in Akungba-Akoko yesterday.   The accident, which happened when a truck carrying cement lost control and rammed into a shop very close to the university campus, also left several shop owners dead. One […]
News Top Stories

Consensus arrangement not Nigeria’s priority – Obi

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, AKURE

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has kicked against the proposed consensus arraignment being suggested by some leaders of the opposition party, saying it’s not the country’s priority at the moment.   Obi, who was in Akure, to woo delegates ahead of the primary election, said Nigerians need a leader who will […]
News

Oyo Police arrest, parade abductors of Alao-Akala’s farm manager, others in Igana

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded suspected kidnapping syndicates that have been terrorizing the people of Igana, Iwajowa local government area, as well as, Ogbomoso axis of the state, among them the kidnappers of the Farm Manager of the late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala. The suspects, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica