Kwara varsity inducts 158 medical laboratory scientists

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete in Moro Local Government Area of the state, has inducted 158 newly qualified medical laboratory scientists. This brings the total of medical laboratory scientists produced by the university to 364.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi SAN, disclosed this at the 3rd Oath Taking and Induction Ceremony for newly graduated medical laboratory scientists of the university held at the mini-convocation arena of the institution. Prof. Akanbi noted that the induction ceremony was an important event as it has increased the number of the workers in the nation’s health sector.

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Omololu Oladele Fapojuwo urged the inductees to be good ambassadors of the institution through hard work, honesty and service to humanity. The Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Tosan Erhabor, congratulated the University for ensuring the full accreditation of the programme, stressing the need for the training of more personnel in the health sector to meet the needs of the nation. The Registrar, who was represented by the Director Education and Deputy Registrar in the Council, Dr. Godwin Aikpitianyi, noted the giant strides the University has made in boosting the profile of the medical laboratory science programme, saying that more should be done to ensure that staff and students work with the best tools with to push the frontiers of training and research.

 

