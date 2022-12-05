News

Kwara warns tertiary institutions against illegal recruitments

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin  Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has warned the management of the state-owned tertiary institutions to desist from illegal recruitment of staff or face the full wrath of the law.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, said the warning becomes imperative following the report that a backdoor recruitment was going on at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, a development, he said, would attract sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others.

Dr. Abolore said such recruitment should not have taken place without the prior knowledge of the ministry, declaring that the ministry would not hesitate to penalise any school authority that is caught in the illegal act.

The commissioner also said that the ministry has communicated its position to the affected institutions in the state, adding that all recruitments of either casual, teaching or non-teaching staff should be put on hold until further notice.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

