Kwara: We haven’t opened our schools to Muslim students wearing hijab – ECWA

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Authorities of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) have refuted allegations making the rounds that they have conceded to the directive of the Kwara State government to allow the use of hijab in their schools, with particular reference to ECWA schools located in Oja-Iya, Ilorin, the state capital.

They condemned the unfounded news which had gone viral on social media, describing it as utterly misleading, untrue, provocative and mischievous, adding that it is nothing but mere propaganda and cheap blackmail.

Chairman, ECWA District Church Councils, Rev (Dr) Vincent Akintunde, in a statement, said: “We would like to put the records straight by asserting that ECWA is totally against the use of hijab in all our grant aided mission schools. We wish to inform the general public that our initial concern was not the use of hijab.

“Our initial concern, however, borders on the ownership of the schools. Our contention is against the Kwara State government which allowed the Muslim groups which subtly introduced the issue of hijab to the case to distract us from our primary concern even while the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court.

“Following this backdrop, we consider the reopening of the 10 grand-aided mission schools and the permission to use hijab by the Kwara State government, while the case is still pending in the Supreme Court, as premature, laced with ulterior motive and a gross violation of the rule of law.

“We consider the action of the state government on this matter an injustice; and we would use every legitimate means to fight for our God-given property and heritage in the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...