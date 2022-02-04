Metro & Crime

Kwara: We won't allow hijab in govt grant-aided mission schools – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, has insisted that it would not allow the use of hijab in grant-aided mission schools in the state.

CAN blamed some suspected Muslim fundamentalists for the Thursday’s bloody violence at Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS) in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of Oyun LGA CAN on Friday, Rev Samuel Ajayi said: “It has been said times without number that we cannot and will not allow the use of hijab in our mission schools. We have since asked the state government to return our schools back to us.

“We want to inform the general public that whatever happens in our schools on hijab issue, should be dropped at the doorsteps of the state government.

“The aim and mission of those that went to Oyun Baptist High School to foment trouble on the issue of hijab will fail. CAN in the state will resist their move, even with the last ounce of our blood. We therefore demand that the hoodlums be fished out and prosecuted.

“We implore the state government to as a matter of urgency return our schools back to us. Christians are bonafide citizens of this state and we own it together. If the state government refuses we will use all constitutional means to get our schools back.”

 

