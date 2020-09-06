Metro & Crime

Kwara will develop master plan for Ilorin, others, says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed  that his administration is developing a master plan for the state capital Ilorin and other major cities, saying the current spate of unplanned developments in the state are not sustainable.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this while commending the great legacies of former military Governor Brigadier-General David Bamigboye when the sociocultural group, Omo Ibile Igbomina, paid a courtesy call on him in his office.
The Omo Ibile Igbomina delegation, led by its President, Elder Timothy Niyi Adebayo, comprised Mrs. Femi Olarewaju; Pa Peter Olorunnisola (SAN); Alhaji Rasaq Jimoh; Chief Demola Omiyale and a former Commissioner for Information Raheem Adedoyin among others.
The governor said the legacies of Bamigboye included drawing up a master plan for Ilorin but lamented that the plan had not been improved upon, leading to unplanned settlements in the capital city and its attendant drawbacks for the state.
He said: “The first Ilorin Masterplan was done by late Lasisi Bamigboye’s administration. We are developing another one to build on that and we are not limiting it to Ilorin. It is going to Kwara South and Kwara North. it will be replicated in our cities so that we can have planned development in our urban centres. Planned development is the way to go. You plan your waste disposal. You plan your utilities. You plan where to locate schools and other things.
“Bamigboye did a lot for Kwara. So, he must be recognised. Most of the institutions we have today from Kwara Hotel to Kwara State Polytechnic and the Masterplan for Ilorin were done during his time. Incidentally, we are just awarding a contract for the Ilorin Masterplan because nothing really has been done since he left on the Masterplan. Ilorin, for instance, has overgrown the plan. That’s why we have uncontrolled urban spread. Ilorin has reached Ganmo now and there’s no plan. People are just building the way they like. That is not sustainable.”
Adebayo, for his part, commended the governor for his numerous achievements recorded in the last one year, including in Igbomina land, describing them as truly remarkable.

