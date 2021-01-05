Metro & Crime

Kwara wins $16.9m in SFTAS achievements for 2019/2020

Kwara State government has won $16.9 million worth of achievements in the 2019/2020 World Bank-supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results — the highest ever achieved by the state since the initiative began in 2018.
The awards reportedly came after the state satisfied the disbursements linked indicators (DLIs) as contained in the Annual Performance Assessment (APA) final report submitted by the independent verification agents (IVA) that had earlier visited Kwara State.
The DLIs include improved financial reporting and budget reliability; increased citizens engagement in budget process; strengthened internally generated revenues (IGR); biometric and BVN used to reduce payroll fraud; strengthened public debt management; improved debt sustainability; implementation of a tax compliance for individual taxpayers and businesses; strengthened procurement function for COVID-19 or emergency situation and facilitated participation of SMEs in public procurement resilient recovery phase; and publication and approval of amended COVID-19 response budget.
“The import of the foregoing is that the state is eligible to the total sum of $16,900,000 representing performance-based grant for 2019 APA, with an earlier disbursement of $5 million in November,” according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning.
Of the balance of $11.9 million, the state received an additional $9.4 million on Monday and is awaiting the balance of $2.5 million later in the month, the statement added.

