Kwara Yoruba Forum to FG: Implement the 2014 Confab

The Yoruba in Kwara State, under the auspices of ‘Kwara Yoruba Forum,’ yesterday called for the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, saying the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not adequately guarantee and take care of the interest of all the ethnic nationalities. Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara State, spokesman of the forum, Chief Jaiyeola Omotosho, added that: “Failure to address these issues with sincerity of purpose, Kwara Yoruba would have no option than to wholeheartedly support Yoruba Self-Determination, Yoruba Nation or Oodua Republic, whatever. “There is no doubt that a lot of the problems plaguing Nigeria as a country has to do with the ill-conceived 1914 amalgamation of the Norther n and Southern Protectorates into one country, which can be better described as a forced marriage.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...