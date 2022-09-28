Kwara Yoruba reiterates demand for merger with S’West

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the historic convergence of the crème de la crème of Kwara Yoruba at home and in the Diaspora on the Omo Ibile Igbomina House at Ganmo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State where they reiterated their age-long demand for merger with their kith and kin in the South West geopolitical zone

For the Yoruba people of Kwara State and in the Diaspora, Thursday, September 8, 2022, will remain evergreen in their memories as they converged on the Omo Ibile Igbomina House at Ganmo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State to again ventilate their anger against the sordid treatments being meted to their kith and kin, particularly in Moro, Asa, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Ilorin South local government areas, under the guise of being part of Ilorin Emirate, with a view to getting needed redress, justice, equity and fair play. Interestingly, germane issues pertaining to the future of the Yoruba in the ‘State of Harmony’ and the way forward, including the vexed issue of restructuring of Nigeria, have continued to be on the front burner in major discourses across the country.

Peoples’ frenzy

The arena was thrown into a frenzy with dancing by the people to the rhythmic Yoruba songs and drum beats of the drummers, as well as cultural display by ‘Omo Laderin’ Cultural Troupe (Afonja Descendants) of Ilorin. Laderin was reportedly the acclaimed founder of Ilorin in about 1695, which was by then a settlement of the famous Oyo Empire. Laderin’s assassination by Fulani jihadists in 1824 led to the establishment of an Emirate system, making a prominent Yoruba settlement to be ruled by a Fulani Emir for the very first time. Addressing journalists at the historic event, the Coordinator of the Kwara Yoruba Forum at Home and in the Diaspora, Chief Samuel Adewoye, whose speech was read by Chief Jaiyeola Omotosho, blamed most of the problems plaguing Nigeria, as a country, today on arbitrary partitioning of Africa, lamenting that some parts of Yoruba race were merged with the Republic of Benin, thereby resulting in eternal separation and division of different empires, including Oyo Empire, Benin Empire and the Fulani Empire.

Forced marriage

Another blow to the sanctity of the hitherto ethnic groupings, the Coordinator reckoned, was the ill-conceived 1914 amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates into one country, describing it as a forced marriage. He said: “One dangerous concomitant effect of that forced marriage was for Kwara, a substantially Yoruba speaking state, to have found itself in Northern Nigeria as a minority ethnic group, having severed it from its source and origin, the Yoruba Nation. “Kwara State, presently, is made up of 16 local government areas of which 12 are Yoruba speaking. The remaining two Nupe speaking local governments and the two Baruba speaking local governments still contain fractions of indigenous Yoruba speaking people. As a matter of fact, the two Baruba speaking local governments share kingship and ethnic affiliations with the Yoruba of Kwara and Oyo states, by virtue of ancestral origin, geographical location and attitude.

Lord Lugard

“So, regardless of Lugard’s contraption called Northern Protectorate; Kwara State is basically a Yoruba State with its boundaries extending to as far as the banks of River Niger in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area. “The existence of Ilorin predates the Fulani Jihad of 1804 that eventually took its political roots in the present Kwara State in 1824. Indeed, Ilorin was founded in about 1695 by Laderin and it was by then a settlement of the great Oyo Empire. The assassination of Afonja in 1824 led to the establishment of an Emirate system making a Yoruba settlement to be ruled by a Fulani Emir. “According to Rev. Samuel Johnson, in his book, The History of the Yoruba (1921), before Abdulsalam, the first Emir of Ilorin, there had been Laderin, (the acknowledged founder of Ilorin), Pasin, Alugbin and Afonja as the traditional rulers of Ilorin. Therefore, Ilorin had been in existence for more than a century before the advent of the Fulani domination and alien Emirate system which profaned the hitherto Obaship stool of the largely Yoruba people. “Therefore, part of the problems of loss of freedom to the Fulani feudal lords was the way and manner the traditional institution of Obaship was profaned by the jihadists. They did not treat the pre-jihad existing stools with any modicum of respect as they were either turned into appointed District Heads under the nomenclature of the Emirate system or they were out rightly deposed.

New administrative divisions

“It was not until 1967 when the pioneer Military Governor of Kwara State, late Brig. General David Lasisi Bamigboye, created new administrative divisions from the old Ilorin and Kabba Provinces that the lost glory of some Yoruba Obaship stools started to be restored. Largely, the beneficiaries of the new changes were Obas of the present Kwara South Senatorial District.” Chief Adewoye, however, lamented that till date there is no recognised or graded traditional ruler apart from the Emir of Ilorin in the five local government councils of Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Moro.

Feudal lords

The Coordinator added that the institution of Obaship is cardinal to the culture of the Yoruba people and there should really be no need for it to be lumped together with those that have no respect for the culture of the Yoruba, saying incessant agitations for freedom from the stranglehold of feudal lords began right from the pre-independence period, hence the clamour and agitation by the Yoruba people of Kwara State to be merged with their kith and kin in the Southwest. Chief Adewoye said the agitation for restructuring was reignited by Kwara Yoruba at the 2014 National Conference, reiterating their demand for a merger with their kith and kin in the South West Geopolitical Zone. The demands for true federalism, fiscal federalism, boundary adjustments all of which were encapsulated in the report of the National Political Conference of 2014, he said, was a pointer to an unhealthy relationship in the polity, and the urgent need to redefine the relationships. He said: “Nigeria is on the brink and in order to save it from total collapse, it is hereby strongly recommended that the Federal Government should urgently implement the Recommendations of the 2014 National Conference by returning Nigeria to true federalism as negotiated and agreed to by our founding fathers. “These should include but not limited to: return to 1963 Constitution as may be modified, boundary adjustment which will return Kwara State to the Southwest geopolitical zone, establishment of State Police to enhance security and fiscal federalism or resource control.” Flowing from the aforementioned, the Kwara Yoruba Forum “emphasised the imperative of restoring the dignity, honour and paraphernalia of Yoruba traditional institutions in the so-called Ilorin Emirate i.e. Asa, Moro, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Ilorin South by grading and upgrading them like their counterparts in the other local governments of the state”.

Court judgments

The Forum specifically called for the immediate implementation by the state government of the two subsisting court judgments won by the people of Moro which excluded them from being part of Ilorin Emirate and also Jebba people who reaffirmed the Third Class grading of their monarch, as well as payment of the monarch’s outstanding salaries and emoluments. In addition, they urged the state government to put necessary machinery in motion for the immediate creation of Local Council Development Areas with particular reference to Ifelodun, Asa and Moro Local Government Areas which, they said, constitute some of the largest local councils in the federation. “The immediate implementation of the Recommendations of the 2014 National Conference is sacrosanct as the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not adequately guarantee and take care of the interest of all the ethnic nationalities. “Failure to address those issues with sincerity of purpose, Kwara Yoruba are wholeheartedly in support of Yoruba Self Determination, Yoruba Nation or Oodua Republic, come what may,” they warned.

Groups

Groups present at the eventful event included Igbimo Agba Yoruba, Afenifere Renewal Group, Egbe Omo Ibile Igbomina, Asepo Igbomina Kwara/Osun and Apado Development Association, Offa Mesi as well as Sheikh Abdulrahim Aduanigba, the Chief Imam Yoruba of Ilorin. Others were Jebba Descendants Union, Oodua Peoples Care Initiative (OPCI), Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Afonja Descendants Union, Shao Development Progressive Association, Ekiti Kwara Indigenes, Kwara South Consultative Forum and Hunters Union, Offa.

