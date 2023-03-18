2023 Elections News

KwaraDecides2023: Buhari Committed To Peaceful Transition, Says Gambari

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to a peaceful transition, his chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari said on Saturday after casting his vote in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at polling unit 004 Akanbi ward, Ilorin South local government area.

He expressed delight about the peaceful conduct of the election, commending voters at the polling unit for their orderly conduct.

“I am happy, the election has been very peaceful, calm. I want to ask our people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner throughout the period of the election.

“One of the legacies that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to bequeath to Nigeria is the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. Mr President is committed to a peaceful transition,” Gambari said.

He urged the President-elect to sustain the legacies of Buhari in economic transformation and maintenance of peace and order across the country.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Buhari transmits Finance Bill to National Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, transmitted the 2021 Finance Bill to the Senate, for consideration and approval. The House of Representatives had received a copy of the bill last week. The request by the President seeking the passage of the bill into law was contained in a letter dated December 7, 2021, which accompanied the bill. […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria now a war zone, says Soyinka

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has, again, raised the alarm over the state of insecurity in the country, warning that Nigerians are not only at war, but in a war zone. He decried the rising cases of killings, kidnapping all over the country.   Soyinka stated this yesterday in Lagos at the presentation of his […]
News

AIG begins 2021/22 scholarship selection process

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…commends Access Bank, NCDC for support A group, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), yesterday announced that its 2021/22 AIG scholarship selection process has commenced with aptitude tests conducted in Nigeria and Ghana. A statement issued by the organisers, said the selection process for next year’s scholarships had kicked off with six recipients of the 2020/21 […]

Leave a Reply