KwaraDecides2023: Buhari Committed To Peaceful Transition, Says Gambari

President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to a peaceful transition, his chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari said on Saturday after casting his vote in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at polling unit 004 Akanbi ward, Ilorin South local government area.

He expressed delight about the peaceful conduct of the election, commending voters at the polling unit for their orderly conduct.

“I am happy, the election has been very peaceful, calm. I want to ask our people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner throughout the period of the election.

“One of the legacies that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to bequeath to Nigeria is the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. Mr President is committed to a peaceful transition,” Gambari said.

He urged the President-elect to sustain the legacies of Buhari in economic transformation and maintenance of peace and order across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...