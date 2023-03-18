KwaraDecides2023: Deputy Gov Casts Vote, Assures Of APC Victory

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi cast his vote at about 11 am at ECWA Primary School, Oro-Ago, polling unit 001, confident of victory for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with the New Telegraph correspondent after casting his vote, Alabi commended the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their early arrival for the commencement of voting and the electorate for their peaceful conduct.

He said: “I have just cast my vote and I am confident of a landslide victory for my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). I commend the early arrival of INEC officials to kick-start the voting process.

“In particular, I laud the electorate for their peaceful conduct. As you can see, the election was going on in a peaceful atmosphere.”

Like this: Like Loading...