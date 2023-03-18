KwaraDecides2023: Early Commencement Of Elections Witnessed In Many PUs In Ilorin

….As security is beefed up to forestall any ugly incident

Eligible voters in Kwara State on Saturday trooped out to various polling booths in their areas to cast their vote for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

New Telegraph gathered that the exercise, which witnessed peaceful conduct of the electorate, also saw security operators manning major roads and streets in the state capital to ensure compliance with election guidelines.

It was also observed that elections started early in areas such as Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Irepodun and Asa local government areas of the state, an improvement on the presidential election when late arrival of materials and personnel largely characterised the polls.

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were also seen in some areas to monitor the conduct of the elections.

