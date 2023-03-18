2023 Elections News

KwaraDecides2023: Ex-Speaker Blames INEC For Low Turnout Of Voters

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Prof. Alli Ahmed, the former Speaker of Kwara State House Of Assembly, has blamed the observed low turnout of voters in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ilorin, the state capital, on the poor conduct of the last presidential election on February 25.

Ahmed, the Director General, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s conduct of the presidential elections came with an altogether different outcome from what voters expected.

Ahmad spoke at his Gbabi Amidun unit at Opo Malu, Ilorin East after casting his vote on Saturday for the governorship and House Assembly elections.

“People are disillusioned and disappointed,” he said.

“INEC was given unprecedented funding, had more than three years to prepare, and assured Nigerians of the strict adherence to rules only for him to break those same rules.

“Under normal circumstances, Prof Yakubu Mahmood shouldn’t be conducting this election.

“He should have resigned.

“But this is Nigeria, a nation where there are no consequences for bad conduct,” Prof Ahmad added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

