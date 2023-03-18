KwaraDecides2023: Peaceful Conduct Of Election Across PUs

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State Sunday urged the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to look inwards over its claims that Governor Godin Obaseki and his agents destroyed and removed billboards and campaign posters of the APC governorship candidate for the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his deputy, Mallam Gani […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has condemned utterances purportedly released by some organisations, calling for the immediate sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, saying such utterances are aimed at distracting him from performing his responsibilities. The CCSG, an umbrella body of about 5,000 groups across […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win a best actor Oscar, has died at 94. The Hollywood star’s death was confirmed to the BBC by the office of Fred Mitchell, the Bahamas’ minister of foreign affairs.Poitier was a trailblazing actor and a respected humanitarian and diplomat. He won the Academy Award for best actor […]
Like this:
Like Loading...