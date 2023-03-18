2023 Elections News

KwaraDecides2023: Peaceful Conduct Of Election Across PUs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

There is peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections across Kwara State.

Adedayo Babatunde
