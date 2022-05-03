Education

KwaraLEARN: Govt trains 1,920 teachers to kickoff programme

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Ahead of the commencement of the KwaraLEARN basic education transformation programme in Kwara State, the government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced a two-week training programme for no fewer than 1,920 teachers.

 

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who visited the training centre, expressed satisfaction at the performance of the teachers undergoing the two-week training designed to equip them with modern teaching skills as part of moves to enhance their performance when the project takes off.

 

The KwaraLEARN (Kwara Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now), is another flagship education programme of the Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, designed to deliver dramatic improvement in learning outcomes in public schools for all children across the state.

 

Also, the programme is expected to transform all government primary schools across the state into resourceful public schools using innovative technology and data-driven platforms,  high-quality learning materials, effective training and ongoing coaching for teachers and school leaders, as well as technologyenabled support teams to create 360-degree support for learning outcomes.

 

The pilot phase of the programme, which would take off this year, would capture basic schools in Baruten, Offa, Ilorin West, and Ilorin East Local Government Areas, while the remaining 12 local government areas would follow in the coming year. Speaking at the training, held in Ilorin, the state capital, the governor said the programme would go a long way in improving the capacity of teachers, encourage transparency in the school environment, and improve quality of public education and learning outcomes. “I congratulate you all because the process you are going through will have tremendous benefits to all of us in the state, the country and to humanity in general.

 

The knowledge to be imparted will improve our education and society,” he said. AbdulRazaq, who also underscored the important roles that  teachers play in reshaping the future of any nation, said his administration would put in place more incentives to boost teachers’ morale in Kwara schools. “For me, I respect all of you for what you do. They say teachers’ reward is in heaven, but we also need to take care of you while alive.

 

The state government, as much as possible, will try to look into your welfare. It is important because your livelihood solely depends on teaching. You don’t joke with your salary.

 

That is why we made the N30,000 minimum wage for workers our priority,” the governor added. Governor AbdulRazaq also visited the students, who recently emerged as Nigerian champions in the Presidential Debate in their training camp ahead of the World Schools Debate in the Netherlands in August.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Buhari reinstates suspended UNILAG VC, sacks Babalakin’s Governing Council

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and sacked the Governing Council of the University, led by Dr. Wale Babalakin. The decisions were announced in a statement by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben-Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday. […]
Education

FCTA blasts heads of schools flouting safety guidelines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has berated heads of schools, especially government-owned secondary schools, for not observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines, one week after the resumption of classes for exiting students who want to write exams. Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, who led his team Thursday on an […]
Education

LASU-ACEITSE graduates 38 Masters, PhDs in e-learning

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Some university eggheads have underscored the place of technology in the development of education, saying the new normal in education would largely be characterised by online learning and education.   This was disclosed during the graduation of some 38 Masters and PhD students from Nigeria, Burundi, Ghana and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica