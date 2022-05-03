KwaraLEARN: Govt trains 1,920 teachers to kickoff programme

Ahead of the commencement of the KwaraLEARN basic education transformation programme in Kwara State, the government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced a two-week training programme for no fewer than 1,920 teachers.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who visited the training centre, expressed satisfaction at the performance of the teachers undergoing the two-week training designed to equip them with modern teaching skills as part of moves to enhance their performance when the project takes off.

The KwaraLEARN (Kwara Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now), is another flagship education programme of the Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, designed to deliver dramatic improvement in learning outcomes in public schools for all children across the state.

Also, the programme is expected to transform all government primary schools across the state into resourceful public schools using innovative technology and data-driven platforms, high-quality learning materials, effective training and ongoing coaching for teachers and school leaders, as well as technologyenabled support teams to create 360-degree support for learning outcomes.

The pilot phase of the programme, which would take off this year, would capture basic schools in Baruten, Offa, Ilorin West, and Ilorin East Local Government Areas, while the remaining 12 local government areas would follow in the coming year. Speaking at the training, held in Ilorin, the state capital, the governor said the programme would go a long way in improving the capacity of teachers, encourage transparency in the school environment, and improve quality of public education and learning outcomes. “I congratulate you all because the process you are going through will have tremendous benefits to all of us in the state, the country and to humanity in general.

The knowledge to be imparted will improve our education and society,” he said. AbdulRazaq, who also underscored the important roles that teachers play in reshaping the future of any nation, said his administration would put in place more incentives to boost teachers’ morale in Kwara schools. “For me, I respect all of you for what you do. They say teachers’ reward is in heaven, but we also need to take care of you while alive.

The state government, as much as possible, will try to look into your welfare. It is important because your livelihood solely depends on teaching. You don’t joke with your salary.

That is why we made the N30,000 minimum wage for workers our priority,” the governor added. Governor AbdulRazaq also visited the students, who recently emerged as Nigerian champions in the Presidential Debate in their training camp ahead of the World Schools Debate in the Netherlands in August.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...