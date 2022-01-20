Education

KwaraLEARN: Innovating data-driven education transformation

Posted on

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

The Implementation Team of KwaraLEARN, the newly launched Education Transformation Programme initiated by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has since January 17, 2022, commenced inspection visits to schools to gather necessary data and information on the current situation in the schools to ensure that the KwaraLEARN programme delivers measurable optimum results.

The inspection exercise is a critical part of the strategies to kick-off the programme in the state.

The visit to secondary schools in Baruten, Offa, Ilorin East and Ilorin West Local Government Areas is to gather preliminary academic data that would guide the creation of informed academic plans and quality instructional materials for the programme.

During the exercise, officials of the Kwara State Implementation Team for KwaraLEARN are expected to visit nothing less than 30 schools across the four local government areas in order to obtain initial data on pupil and teacher’s performance and other school-level data to aid school operations, planning and curriculum development.

Specifically, the pupils’ performance data will inform vital decisions such as levelling for foundational literacy and numeracy while also guiding instructional design decisions around textbook selection and rigour of content and instruction in teachers’ guides.

On the other hand, teachers’ performance data will guide important decisions in terms of training and instructional design.

According to the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the exercise is to ensure that all its actions and plans are data-driven for optimum results.

She said: “Gathering relevant data is crucial to the success of this intervention. We need to know the current state of affairs in the public schools so as to guide us in drawing up plans for both pupils and teachers.

“The data will also offer useful insights into trends in the schools because that is the purpose of data. It is not an end in itself, but to get insights and on that basis, build the curriculum.

“Besides, school-level data will inform programming decisions such as timetable creation, specialist designations, and assessment structures. This programme is very dear to our governor, so we intend to achieve all its goals using every available scientific means not only to design the plans, but also measure its impacts as we progress.”

KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) is a public education transformation programme that would improve teaching and learning using innovative technology, data-driven platforms, high-quality learning materials, effective training and continuous coaching and support for teachers and school administrators.

The initiative, whose Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the governor signed in November 2021, reaffirmed his commitment to academic excellence and the positioning of Kwara State for sustainable development in the 21st Century.

The education reform programme will enhance the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (e-Learning), boost uniformity and strict adherence to the curriculum as teachers’ tablets will be pre-loaded with lessons and content that will be effectively monitored for standardisation across all public primary schools.

Apart from accelerating students’ literacy and numeracy, the programme, which will run till 2025, will also lead to better classroom culture and more robust curriculum management.

 

Reporter

