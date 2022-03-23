Education

KwaraLEARN trains enumerators on baseline study to improve learning

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

The training of enumerators for baseline study has been concluded by the KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now), the transformative educational programme that entails digitising teaching and learning to improve learning outcomes in public schools.

KwaraLEARN is a Data Driven Education Transformation Project.

The research training is to ascertain the current performance levels in Kwara Primary Schools and to ensure the impact of KwaraLEARN interventions on learning outcomes in schools.

According to the organisers, the baseline study is aimed at ascertaining the foundational skills of pupils in English literacy and numeracy before the deployment of KwaraLEARN’s full intervention.

The training, which took place last week, involved Kwara SUBEB officials, and Education Secretaries from each Local Government Education Authority in the state, among others, to ensure collaboration and successful programme delivery.

Apart from improving the capacity of enumerators, the training also strengthened the measuring and evaluation skills of education secretaries, including sampling strategies, the ability to administer assessments (fluency, ICAN) effectively, conduct observations using the World Bank TEACH tool, and knowledge of the different teacher and headteacher interview protocols.

This is as the Kwara State Government reiterated its readiness to provide quality and sound education that will be accessible to the common man in the state.

The Chairman of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. AbdulRaheem Sheu Adaramaja disclosed this during the two-day training for enumerators on KwaraLEARN’s School baseline study at the Conference Hall, Sinclair Hotel, GRA, Ilorin.

Adaramaja, who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics of KWSUBEB, Mr. Abdulquadri Zakariyau, stressed that “the administration, led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, has vowed to deliver dramatic improvements in learning outcomes for public school children across the state through numerous interventions that his administration has embarked upon, such as comprehensive renovation of schools, rehabilitation of dilapidated classrooms, training and retraining of teachers, digitalisation of teaching and learning through KwaraLEARN, among others.”

The Chairman said the training programme for selected 68 enumerators was on baseline assessment in order to monitor progress in literacy and numeracy, as well as among the non-learning indicators such as teacher instructional practices and headteachers’ management practices.

He said: “The baseline assessment will collect data on the level of literacy and numeracy of students and teachers, and also through observations and interviews about teachers and headteachers’ attitude and practices.

“In addition, the assessment will provide rich performance and contextual data that can be used for comparison with subsequent follow-up studies after the introduction of the KwaraLEARN programme. This will allow KwaraLEARN, the SUBEB, and other stakeholders to understand and highlight the progress achieved through the KwaraLEARN Programme.”

He stressed that the first phase of the programme would commence in four local governments, which are Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Offa and Baruten local government sreas, respectively.

The Chairman, however, implored the enumerators to be objective and factual in discharging their duties for the programme to be successful.
Launched in November 2021 by Governor  AbdulRazaq, the KwaraLEARN is a three-year programme spanning 2022 to 2025.

According to him, it also covers all the primary schools in the 16 local government areas in the  state with a target of 400,000 pupils.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

My vision is to reposition Benue State University – new VC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Newly inaugurated Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Joseph Tor Iorapuu Wednesday said his vision is to strategically reposition the institution as well as change attitude of Benue people towards the school. Prof. Iorapuu, who made this promise during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi after his inauguration, also vowed to ensure stability […]
Education

Lokoja Varsity: VC’ll emerge by merit –Council chair

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, a former don, in an interview with a cross-section of journalists speaks about the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the university, the challenges and the activities of the Council so far. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was […]
Education

ASUU probes Pantami’s professorship appointment by FUTO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja  

…issues FG three-week ultimatum on failed promises The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has set up an independent committee to probe what it described as a questionable appointment of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, as a Professor of Cyber Security at the Federal University of Technology Owerri. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica