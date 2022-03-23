KwaraLEARN trains enumerators on baseline study to improve learning

Kayode Olanrewaju

The training of enumerators for baseline study has been concluded by the KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now), the transformative educational programme that entails digitising teaching and learning to improve learning outcomes in public schools.

KwaraLEARN is a Data Driven Education Transformation Project.

The research training is to ascertain the current performance levels in Kwara Primary Schools and to ensure the impact of KwaraLEARN interventions on learning outcomes in schools.

According to the organisers, the baseline study is aimed at ascertaining the foundational skills of pupils in English literacy and numeracy before the deployment of KwaraLEARN’s full intervention.

The training, which took place last week, involved Kwara SUBEB officials, and Education Secretaries from each Local Government Education Authority in the state, among others, to ensure collaboration and successful programme delivery.

Apart from improving the capacity of enumerators, the training also strengthened the measuring and evaluation skills of education secretaries, including sampling strategies, the ability to administer assessments (fluency, ICAN) effectively, conduct observations using the World Bank TEACH tool, and knowledge of the different teacher and headteacher interview protocols.

This is as the Kwara State Government reiterated its readiness to provide quality and sound education that will be accessible to the common man in the state.

The Chairman of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. AbdulRaheem Sheu Adaramaja disclosed this during the two-day training for enumerators on KwaraLEARN’s School baseline study at the Conference Hall, Sinclair Hotel, GRA, Ilorin.

Adaramaja, who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics of KWSUBEB, Mr. Abdulquadri Zakariyau, stressed that “the administration, led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, has vowed to deliver dramatic improvements in learning outcomes for public school children across the state through numerous interventions that his administration has embarked upon, such as comprehensive renovation of schools, rehabilitation of dilapidated classrooms, training and retraining of teachers, digitalisation of teaching and learning through KwaraLEARN, among others.”

The Chairman said the training programme for selected 68 enumerators was on baseline assessment in order to monitor progress in literacy and numeracy, as well as among the non-learning indicators such as teacher instructional practices and headteachers’ management practices.

He said: “The baseline assessment will collect data on the level of literacy and numeracy of students and teachers, and also through observations and interviews about teachers and headteachers’ attitude and practices.

“In addition, the assessment will provide rich performance and contextual data that can be used for comparison with subsequent follow-up studies after the introduction of the KwaraLEARN programme. This will allow KwaraLEARN, the SUBEB, and other stakeholders to understand and highlight the progress achieved through the KwaraLEARN Programme.”

He stressed that the first phase of the programme would commence in four local governments, which are Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Offa and Baruten local government sreas, respectively.

The Chairman, however, implored the enumerators to be objective and factual in discharging their duties for the programme to be successful.

Launched in November 2021 by Governor AbdulRazaq, the KwaraLEARN is a three-year programme spanning 2022 to 2025.

According to him, it also covers all the primary schools in the 16 local government areas in the state with a target of 400,000 pupils.

