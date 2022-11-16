Kwara’ll not go back to PDP era –Towoju

Olabode George Towoju is the Commissioner for Communications in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he bares his mind on sundry issues, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s reelection bid, achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and the opposition’s expectation in the 2023 general election in the state, among other issues

How has it been as the official spokesperson of the Kwara State Government and how have you fared?

As the official mouthpiece of this government, I want to say with all sense of responsibility that I’m very proud of this administration. In fact, I’m very proud of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving me the opportunity to serve in his cabinet. I consider it as a great honour. The governor has made the job easy for me. When you have a performing and working governor, your job as mouthpiece is very easy, you don’t even need to read a book. You see the governor’s work in every nook and cranny of the state. I just need to keep reeling out what this government has done and is doing, and that I have been doing and will continue to do.

What then is your assessment of the performance of Governor AbdulRazaq in the last three years?

To be honest with you, when you compare the three years of Governor AbdulRazaq with the 16 locust years of the past government, no doubt, you will know that the governor has performed credibly well. Anyhow you want to look at it, in terms of road infrastructure, we have done a lot; in terms of education, we have been able to remove all the rubbles we met on ground. In terms of infrastructural development and capital projects, we have done a lot. In health, we have done very well; in terms of social investment programmes, this government has done tremendously well. Without being immodest, I will give this government 90 per cent.

I won’t give it over 90 per cent yet because we are still doing a lot of projects that are over 90 per cent done. For the first time in the history of Kwara State, we have a governor that puts Kwara first in all his actions, and also caters for the youth. In his cabinet, we have over 90 percent youths, as well as 50 percent women inclusion.

In fact, this is the first time in Kwara State that 35 per cent inclusion for women in any political office was signed into law. Still on education, recall that in 2013, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) fund collected by the past administration was allegedly syphoned in a deliberate attempt to destroy the education foundation of our children. For six years from 2013 to 2019, Kwara State was blacklisted and couldn’t access UBEC fund. When Governor AbdulRazaq came on board in 2019, one of the first things he did was to meet with the management of UBEC to find out why they blacklisted Kwara State. At the meeting, we discovered that money had been reportedly shared by the past government. We paid back that money and our name was removed from the blacklisted book and placed in the golden book. And what did we see in return? We have been able to access all the funds that eluded the state between 2013 and 2019, which was used to revive moribund educational infrastructure to make school environment conducive for our children and to also equip the schools.

In return, our students are now in Netherland, the Commonwealth, Ghana and everywhere representing Nigeria, for the first time in the history of this state. Not only were we blacklisted by UBEC, we were also blacklisted by WAEC in the past for cheating. Because when the morale of teachers was completely down, what do you expect? A hungry man cannot teach any child.

The morale of teachers was down because the past administration didn’t pay them salary as at when due, they sometimes owed them five to six months salary, sometimes when they paid them salary, they paid them percentage of say 35.5 percent. So, their morale was completely down. However, since this administration came in May 2019, we have never owed one single month salary, and it is on record that we pay as at when due. Besides, we have moved beyond that to next level, we have paid the N30,000 minimum wage. In Kwara Atate today, I can proudly say that nobody earns below N30,000. That’s a big plus for His Excellency.

Although the administration has embarked on a number of capital projects, none has been commissioned. When are we expecting their commissioning?

We have done a lot of work, completed a good number of roads, hospitals have been renovated and equipped, while we have renovated over 600 schools. So, if we start commissioning projects as a priority and shift the focus from continuing empowering our people, impacting their lives positively, we won’t get anything done. However, as I’m talking to you, one of our capital projects, the multi million Naira Garment Factory, is completed already waiting for commissioning.

can tell you authoritatively that what is needed to be done is just cleaning, that is all. Everything is set to reposition Kwara back to its rightful position. Recall that we used to have a Garment Factory in the past, but due to the ineptitude and lackadaisical attitude of the past administration, the factory is today moribund. Another capital project of this administration is the Visual Arts Centre that will be a software centre for every actor, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa because what we are bringing there is second to none in Africa, comprising dubbing, graphic animation, and lots of things. The pre and post-production of films will be done at the Visual Centre, as well as the Practical Village, that is also 75 per cent completed and will be commissioned soon. Most of the equipment are already on ground. We just need to start fixing them. The ongoing Innovation Hub Centre is another monumental project of the administration that will change the course of destiny of Kwara youths for good by making them self-reliant and nipping poverty in the bud among the teeming youths in the state. It is also nearing completion and will soon be commissioned. Also, our Nocha FM in Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area is ready for commissioning. We are also working on the Kaaki FM and other booster stations in Lafiagi and Patigi. We have high respect for media in Kwara State,so we want to develop the industry. If you look at what is happening in Kwara TV now, it is as if you are watching Aljazeera or CNN though we are still not where we are going. When you talk about Radio Kwara, it was dead when we came on board, but today it has bounced back. The kind of money they are generating now, they have never generated it in the history of the Radio Station. Things have taken a complete new dimension for Kwara because the governor is putting Kwara first and we are very proud of his style of leadership.

What will you consider as impediment to the governor’s reelection bid?

We don’t see any impediment at all. This is because we have done so well in virtually all sectors of the economy. In terms of social investment programmes, this is the first time in the history of Kwara State that you see a governor investing so much in youths. Do you know that we just did an entrepreneurial programme whereby 170 youths were empowered with start-up-capital? It has never happened before. The youth have never had it so good. The women too are not left out. Look at what happened at the party primary in the state. This is the first time so many women are coming on board to contest election. In the past, their position is always in the other room and in the kitchen. So, things have changed for better in Kwara State.

The PDP candidate is from Kwara North, a zone that has been clamouring for the governorship slot for a long time. Don’t you think his choice will affect the fortune of the APC in that zone in 2023?

They have had governor in Kwara North in the past, they have had senators, and they have had members of the House of Representatives. However, it is on record that none of them has done 10 per cent of what Governor AbdulRazaq is doing in Kwara North today. The kind of road infrastructure we have done in Kwara North they have never witnessed it before. Most of the time, what the opposition normally did in the past was that when election was coming they would go and put sand on the roads as if they wanted to commence work on the roads, but after the election they would go and remove the sand. The people of Kwara North know them and are happy with the governor.

Do you know that they just gave His Excellency the title of Karo Kaiama in Kwara North? Do you know that His Excellency even before he became the governor was the one fighting for the people of Dumagi in Shonga of Kwara North, when the government of the day deprived them of their farmlands by hiring lawyer for them free of charge? This administration has a lot of programmes for the people of Kwara North and we are doing it.

The past PDP government humiliated them too much, they didn’t count them as humans. I don’t know the kind of hatred they have for the people of Kwara North, but in our own case we are telling them that they are our people. That is the difference between us and them. They are telling them to leave their land and go to another country, but we are telling them that they must stay in their fatherland and enjoy the dividends of democracy. As for Kwara North, we are set and we are good to go.

What is your take on defections of some party stalwarts from the APC in the state, particularly that of the governorship candidate of the PDP?

Such defections will have no effect on the chances of the APC in the forthcoming elections in Kwara State and the country as a whole because while some defected to other parties, a good number have also joined our party. In his (PDP governorship candidate) own town Shonga, That was where their lands were forcefully taken and sold to the Zimbabwe farmers. So, do you think the people are daft that they will allow people like that to come back to power? We don’t have any problem at all with their defection as far as we are concerned. For the Saraki dynasty to come back to power, it is not going to happen in Kwara state. We are not going back to the era of termites.

What is your advice to the people of Kwara State, especially the electorate?

They should have the fear of God and put Kwara first in everything they do because Kwara is our own, we don’t have another Jerusalem, we don’t have another Mecca to call our own, and so, it is incumbent on all and sundry to put Kwara first in all our actions and inactions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...