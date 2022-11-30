Kwarans can’t afford another 4yrs of APC’s profligacy –Yaman

Abdullahi Yaman is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he speaks on sundry issues, including his plans for Kwarans if elected as the next governor of the state in the 2023 polls

Considering the woeful defeat suffered by the PDP in Kwara State in the 2019 general election, what will be your selling points to the electorate as the flag bearer of the party in the 2023 governorship poll?

My selling points are integrity, sincerity, honesty and transparency. In the last three years, we’ve witnessed unprecedented deceit and betrayal of public trust from the ruling APC administration in Kwara State. Contracts were awarded without due processes; bills were passed without transparent public hearings; appointments had been made without due diligence and regard to competence and capability. So, any manifesto, no matter how meaningful and well-intended, will be meaningless without the necessary ingredients of transparency and accountability.

If given the mandate in 2023, how do you intend to overcome the purported shortcomings that you just identified?

If the good people of Kwara State elect me as their governor in 2023, I pledge that I’m going to be honest, transparent and trustworthy in dealing with them. Having said that, the government I am going to head will be ‘our government’ and not, ‘my government.’ It will be collective and inclusive.

In specific terms, what will be the focus of your administration if you are elected governor?

Our priority areas for sustainable growth and development shall be security, civil service reform, revenue reform for economic Independence, education and human capital development, road Infrastructure and rural economic development, responsive and comprehensive health care system, agriculture as panacea to sustainable prosperity, private sector and traditional institutions driving security system, tourism and creative economy and youth employment and empowerment. However, the basic principles to drive and achieve these goals are integrity, honesty and transparency.

When former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed promised to complete all ongoing projects of Dr. Bukola Saraki, he walked his talk by completing the Harmony Diagnostic Centre, Aviation College, Kwara State University’s School of Engineering, and all ongoing road projects, among others. That’s integrity. Every month, that government announced the revenue profile of the state and went through all due processes in taking loans. Again, that’s transparency. Kwarans deserve to know how they’re being governed.

What do you think the present administration in Kwara State has done rightly or wrongly?

Destruction of legacies without establishing new ones; government of hatred and vindictiveness! Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq abandoned Kwara’s logo and identity; was almost vandalising the diagnostic centre; turned the stadium complex into a political arena and abandoned the metropolitan square meant for such activities. This governor is like a prodigal son that devoured the legacies of his father without establishing new ones. Kwara cannot afford another four years of profligacy and destruction.

Do you think your party’s manifesto is capable of convincing Kwarans to vote for you and your party?

Time will tell. But what’s sure like death is that Kwarans are tired of a muted and one-chance governor; a governor that speaks and listens to no one but himself.

What will you do differently if you are voted in as governor in 2023?

Our government won’t be just a spending government, but one that generates resources for economic expansion and inclusiveness. We shall be accountable to Kwarans and allow our productive civil servants to offer their best to the state and they will be rewarded accordingly. We shall adhere strictly to Kwara Master Plan established by the previous governments with necessary amendments to meet modern exigencies. Our government shall be focused and resourceful. We’ll ensure that every part of the state feels the impact of government.

What are the chances of your party in the 2023 elections in Kwara state, particularly the guber poll?

Well, God is the maker of kings. In Him alone resides the authority to succeed. But so far, this governor appears to be an orphan. All major actors in his emergence have abandoned him because they have since discovered that he’s a one-chance governor. Any commander that goes to a battlefront without his battalion is doomed. That’s what this governor is currently doing. So far, we’re praying and working to succeed.

You defected from the APC to the PDP, how have you been able to worm yourself to the hearts of the electorate on the platform of the PDP?

Let me start by appreciating the leadership of our great party, the PDP, for yielding to the yearnings and aspirations of the majority of Kwarans for equity, justice and fairness in political authority. My decision to join the PDP was not a sole decision. The people of my constituency, indeed the people of the entire Kwara North were behind that decision for those of us who are privileged to have a strong foothold in that region. Recall what my people said that any party that would not recognise the relevance of our constituency, and our rights as joint partners in the Kwara project, is no longer welcomed in our zone.

We knew that APC unfortunately was no longer interested in the rights of Kwara North people, was more interested in keeping Kwara North under slav-ery. We saw another party that said okay, we are interested and we know that even in the last election they indeed demonstrated an interest, then our people said we should join. From this short narrative, you can see that coming to PDP was a joint decision, as such I’m not an orphan in my constituency.

That means that as we came to PDP everyone is involved with meeting those we met at the party. That has made my work easier. And again, when you have a political system like the PDP, you will notice that unlike APC they are very accommodating. And that is what I’ve been experiencing since we came here. The level of acceptance is amazing.

Now, remember that though I may not have been in the PDP, I’ve always been an ardent lover of Baba Saraki’s political philosophy of giving back to society and helping the needy. Since I returned to PDP, I’ve also embarked on consultations and familiarisation visits to critical stakeholders in the party, including former House of Assembly members, women groups, youth associations and others. It is ongoing.

Don’t you think that the “O to ge” (enough is enough) mantra used by the APC to sweep away the PDP administration in 2019 may still be invoked by the ruling party in the 2023 elections?

Thank you for that beautiful question. But in answering you, I will say I wish you had gone out to interview the core elements of that movement and hear from them to judge by yourself. Truth is, ‘O To Ge’ died the day AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq became governor. The moment he became governor, he had achieved his ambition and that was it.

All other people who sacrificed what they had, both great and small, became inconsequential. We were working for a man to fulfill a personal ambition but we didn’t know. The moment he became governor, his body language was that of I don’t need you again. He forgot that he will still come back four years later; he forgot that a tree does not make a forest.

Now, to more specifics; ‘O To Ge’ is not a barrier against our coming back to power. Instead, it has helped us. With the monumental failure this administration has become, you can’t sell a product like AA again, using ‘O to Ge’ as a mantra. Not again!

But you were part of that movement, why did you jettison it?

Yes, I was part of that movement. Why did I leave? Simple: I left because I soon began to see the deceit behind that movement as people called it. I saw a man who was only not ready to be a team player but also abandoned the promises made to the good people of the state. We had promised to pay civil servants a living wage and make them what they truly deserve; the engine room for the state’s development. Today, Governor AbdulRazaq has contracted almost all their services to consultants. He has made our civil servants redundant than ever. Again, we promised Kwarans a transparent, responsive and inclusive government. What do we have today; a government that directed civil servants to sign an oath of secrecy and a government that awards major contracts under the table. I saw a man who was more interested in turning governance into a family affair rather than the growth and development of our state.

All the alleged traits you mentioned about Governor AbdulRazaq; didn’t you and others notice them before?

We didn’t see it at all. Remember, the strategy then was for each of us to focus everything we had on our areas of strength. Remember it was a fierce battle. You don’t take on a formidable political establishment like that of Senator Bukola Saraki and take it lightly. So, we concentrated on our areas of operation and even if we noticed one or two flaws in our flag bearer then, we would have thought they were things we could sort out after the normal battle. But like I told you, this man deceived all of us.

What is your assessment of the projects executed by AbdulRazaq’s administration in Kwara North Senatorial district?

This government has not done anything spectacular to any senatorial zone in the state. What it has done that’s spectacular is the creation of division and disunity in the state. What it has done is to continue to destroy legacies and pilfer our collective patrimony. And to refresh your memory, Dr. Saraki tarred the stretch of road from the Oyo State boundary to Baruten and Chikanda axis, which is about 120km. He broke the jinx of underdevelopment in the area. So, tell me what this government has done uniquely for Kwara North or any part of the state?

You have been a critic of the AbdulRazaq administration, especially on the debt profile of the state. What do you think is the total indebtedness of the state?

As at March this year, Kwara’s total debt between 1967 and 2022 stands at over N104 billion, with this government responsible for more than 50 per cent of the total sum in less than four years. This means that in just over three years, this administration has accumulated more than N50 billion in domestic debt. This is incredibly stupendous and until the crushing effects of this unjustifiable debt are lifted from the back of our state, there cannot be any meaningful development. The major issue I have with this government is that it is not creating a new revenue head. It keeps expending wastefully without due regard for responsibility. It is not creating new heads of revenue generation for sustainable growth and development.

As a former member of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, what do you think is responsible for the shortfall in revenue accruing to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee?

Corruption and insecurity! As long as there’s massive corruption and insecurity in the land, the revenue will keep falling. So, we must sincerely fight corruption and tackle security challenges.

How do you intend to get sufficient funds to run your programmes as well as the state administration?

I will create more revenue heads and prevent leakages in the system.

