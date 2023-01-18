Kwarans have tasted freedom, won’t go backwards –Tinubu

The people of Kwara State have heaved a sigh of relief since they shook off the yoke of political servitude in 2019, with great improvements now in delivery of basic amenities and other goodies. The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stated this yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing thousands of party supporters and chieftains who thronged the Metropolitan Square, venue of the party’s presidential campaign rally. He said: “Kwara people, I congratulate you for your freedom four years ago.

It was a thunderbolt across the country. You deserve great congratulations. “Today, we are just celebrating freedom. We are re-assessing and re-asserting our freedom in democracy. Yesterday, they never believed that today would happen, but it is happening in your lifetime. We thank you for believing in (Governor) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He knows how to behave. He is a very honest, genuine and hardworking man.

“Vote for me as your presidential candidate on February 25 and vote for all our National Assembly candidates. Vote for Governor AbdulRazaq and all the House of Assembly candidates on March 11.” The rally, which was preceded by what was practically a city-wide rally as tens of thousands trooped out to catch a glimpse of the campaign train, was attended by APC Vice Presidential Candidate Kashim Shettima; Director General of the Campaign Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau); Governor of Niger Abubakar Sanni Bello; Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu; former House of Representatives Speaker Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole; several Senators, including the three from Kwara; House of Representatives members; Minister of Information Lai Mohammed; Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi; House of Assembly members; cabinet members; Kwara APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; and several other dignitaries from across the country. Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, who was accompanied by First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake, commended the people of the state for coming out in large numbers to welcome Tinubu and his entourage.

He said: “This huge crowd is a testament to our standing with the people of Kwara State. It shows that we have won this election. Our presidential candidate has seen what we have done in this state. Kwara is APC. Kwara indeed is one of the strongholds of the APC. Our members are happy. The state is happy. They have seen what we have done. We met a failed state in several sectors, and we have been able to tackle it from education, healthcare, and other sectors. All the indices have gone up in the right sense.” APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu said Kwara has proven to be a strong APC state with the showings posted for the rally. “Kwarans, you have really surprised me. I have seen more than what I expected, and everyone has seen what Kwara has done today. You have said it loud and clear that you are better together. We pray and hope that this is translated to real vote on the 25th of February,” he said.

